Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

