Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $367,000.

NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $47.87.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

