Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 458 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,164,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

