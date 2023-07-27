1,456 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $188.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,377,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

