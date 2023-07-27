Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 58,014 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

