Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FirstService by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 34.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $160.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

