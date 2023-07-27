Virtu Financial LLC Buys 8,171 Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $504,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 732,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

EVe Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

