Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $755.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 142.71% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $41,485.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $41,485.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $504,005. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.