Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

APTMU stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $12.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.