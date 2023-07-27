3,997 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,997 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,317 shares of company stock valued at $252,722. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

