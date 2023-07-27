Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth $5,620,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 19.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 450.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 162,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the second quarter worth $315,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCG opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

