Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth $256,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Securities by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Central Securities by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 275.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Central Securities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $38.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

