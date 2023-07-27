Virtu Financial LLC Invests $220,000 in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

