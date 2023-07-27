Virtu Financial LLC Invests $225,000 in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,038,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,979,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 370.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 174,017 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

