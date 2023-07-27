Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.