Virtu Financial LLC Has $217,000 Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

