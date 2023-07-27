Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,584 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEMG stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.