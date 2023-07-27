Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Position Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blink Charging by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Insider Activity

Blink Charging Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 19,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $130,361.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,913,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,178,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,986,355.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,262 shares of company stock worth $277,011,836. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

