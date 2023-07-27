Virtu Financial LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

