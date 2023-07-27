Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of Envela stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Envela Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.42.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

