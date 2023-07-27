Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.91.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart stock opened at $159.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
