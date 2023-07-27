Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart stock opened at $159.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

