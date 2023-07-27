Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $272.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.