Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

