Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 520,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

