Citigroup Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $179.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $172.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YUM. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.63. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

