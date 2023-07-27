Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 799 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

