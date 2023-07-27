Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $631,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,926 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toro by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Toro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.