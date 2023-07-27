Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,106 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

