Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 18.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $202.66 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America increased their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $253,876,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,879,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,822,095,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $84,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $253,876,785.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,879,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,822,095,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,704,336 shares of company stock valued at $558,481,796 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

