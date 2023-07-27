Citigroup Raises Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $12.50

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

