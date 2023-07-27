Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

