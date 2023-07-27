Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMLX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,345.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

