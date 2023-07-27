B. Riley Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $45.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.10% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($9.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.05) EPS.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $29.98 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.