Rosenblatt Securities Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.62.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after purchasing an additional 607,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

