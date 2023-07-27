ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of ON opened at $99.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after acquiring an additional 607,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
