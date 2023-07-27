ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $99.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after acquiring an additional 607,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

