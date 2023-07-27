Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

