Wells Fargo & Company Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $120.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

NASDAQ ON opened at $99.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

