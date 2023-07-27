Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.20 on Monday. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 62.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 63,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,398,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,785.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 285,896 shares of company stock worth $328,432. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

