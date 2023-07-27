Gorman-Rupp (GRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.6 %

GRC opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $731.94 million, a PE ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 179.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.