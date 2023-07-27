Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $165.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. PTC has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $2,511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,301,925.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $2,511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,301,925.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,912 shares of company stock worth $31,710,835. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,151,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,852 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

