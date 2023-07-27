Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 629,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,070.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 603,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8,845.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 380,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAND shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

