Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Lowered to $106.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $65.35 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,683,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

