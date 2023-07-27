Stephens Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $48.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

OZK opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

