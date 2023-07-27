Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $17.99.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.24% and a negative net margin of 185.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
