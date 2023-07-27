Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.24% and a negative net margin of 185.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

