Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $5.50 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY23 guidance at $20.60-20.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $20.60-$20.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PH opened at $393.76 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

