Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $5.50 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY23 guidance at $20.60-20.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $20.60-$20.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE:PH opened at $393.76 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.