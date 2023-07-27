Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Guggenheim

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

