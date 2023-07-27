Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the June 30th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $511,881,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

