Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 781 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $175,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $225.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.57. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 593.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

