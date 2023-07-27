WW International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 287% compared to the average volume of 7,765 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded WW International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WW International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

WW International Trading Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ:WW opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $907.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Insider Activity at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Articles

