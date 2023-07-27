Critical Contrast: AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and AmeraMex International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and AmeraMex International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A $1.37 3.66 AmeraMex International $19.22 million 0.18 $870,000.00 $0.03 8.07

AmeraMex International has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AmeraMex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A AmeraMex International 3.54% 14.81% 4.47%

Summary

AmeraMex International beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy. It offers mini, small, medium, and large excavator; bulldozer, and skid steer and crawler loaders; truck, crawler, rough-terrain, all terrain, and telescopic crawler cranes; and luffing-jib tower and flat top tower cranes; and truck mounted pumps, truck mixer, trailer pumps, placing booms, city pumps, and batching pumps. The company provides wheeled tractors, combine and sugarcane harvesters, baler, and grain dryers; internal combustion and electric forklift; and micro, rough terrain, crawler, diesel and electric articulating, rough terrain electric articulating boom, spider, diesel telescopic boom, and electric telescopic boom scissor lifts, as well as DC/DC-Li, HD/HD-Li, and AC/AC-Li scissor series. In addition, the company mining drills, mining dumps trucks, mining excavators, and crushing and screening equipment; rotary drilling rigs, hydraulic plie pressing machines, hydraulic diaphragm wall grab, full rotary casting drill, and trench cuttler. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

